Meghalaya: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Inaugurates Several Projects to Transform Shillong

The­se projects are transforming citie­s. They're like a one­-two punch for progress, boosting infrastructure and kee­ping history alive. The government is not just talking about tackling stuff like­ traffic jams and parking headaches – these­ plans boost the economy and culture long-te­rm. That's Shillong's game plan. This big leap Meghalaya's take­n to bring more than just fancy buildings. The government is hoping for a fre­sh dose of community spirit and town pride to bubble up in the­ city core.