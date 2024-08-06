New Delhi: Significant Reduction in 'Disturbed Areas' Under AFSPA in Northeast India, Reports Minister Nityanand Rai

NEW DELHI: In a recent address to Lok Sabha Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai highlighted substantial reduction in 'disturbed areas' under Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Northeast. Minister attributed this progress to improved security situation in region. This has led to phased withdrawal of Act since 2014.

Rai’s statement was response to unstarred question in Lok Sabha. He detailed significant improvements in security landscape of Northeastern states. He reported 71% reduction in insurgency incidents. There was also a 60% decrease in deaths among security forces personnel. Furthermore an 82% decline in civilian fatalities was noted as of 2023 compared to 2014.

"The security situation in Northeastern states has seen significant improvement since 2014," Rai stated. "Compared to 2014 there has been 71% reduction in insurgency incidents, 60% decrease in number of security forces personnel deaths and 82% reduction in civilian fatalities in 2023."

The minister also provided specific updates on status of AFSPA across various Northeastern states. In Assam Act has been completely withdrawn from all districts except for four. Tripura saw complete withdrawal of AFSPA effective from May 27, 2015. Meghalaya followed suit on April 1 2018.

In Arunachal Pradesh, AFSPA has been gradually withdrawn. It is now only in effect in three police station areas in Namsai district and three other districts: Tirap Changlang and Longding. Manipur has seen Act withdrawn from 19 police station areas across seven districts.

However, in Nagaland Act's withdrawal has been more limited. It remains applicable in eight districts and 21 police station areas across five other districts.

AFSPA, enacted in 1958 grants special powers to Indian Armed Forces in areas deemed 'disturbed' due to insurgency. Reduction of AFSPA's application in Northeast is seen as reflection of improved security and governance in region.