New Delhi: Students Protest After Three Civil Service Aspirants Die in Flooded Delhi Basement

NEW DELHI: Angry students protested outside a coaching center in West Delhi on Sunday. This followed the deaths of three civil service aspirants in flooded basement after heavy rains on previous night. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) concluded a seven-hour search. The rescue operation took place at the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching center. The bodies were discovered there.

The Delhi Police have detained the owner and coordinator of the coaching institute in connection with the incident. They face charges including culpable homicide and negligent conduct. "We have registered an FIR. It was at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 106(1), 115(2) 290 and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). So far, we have detained two people. The owner and coordinator of the coaching center" stated Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan.

The basement which housed library, was flooded during the heavy rains. The victims were identified as Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Tanya Soni from Telangana. And Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala. The tragic incident has fueled anger among fellow aspirants. They blame the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the coaching institute's management for negligence.

"MCD is responsible. They did not ensure safety measures. Both MCD and RAU's IAS are at fault. They should be held jointly liable" said Yuvraj, UPSC aspirant. "We have been protesting since last night but no higher authority has spoken to us yet."

Another aspirant. Aman Shukla demanded the shutdown of illegally operating libraries in basements. "We demand that all these illegally operating libraries be shut down. MCD should address the issue immediately. No senior official has visited this place till now" Shukla added.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed MCD commissioner to take strict action against commercial activities in basements and has called for an inquiry to identify any responsible MCD officers.

The incident follows another recent tragedy. In this situation a 26-year-old civil service aspirant was electrocuted in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area. This occurred after touching an iron gate following heavy rain.