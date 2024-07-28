Assam: New Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Appointed by President Murmu

GUWAHATI: In a major change, the President of India has named Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the current Governor of Sikkim, as the new Governor of Assam.
He will also take on the role of Governor of Manipur. This highlights the significance of Assam and Manipur in today's political scene.
Lakshman Prasad Acharya, born on October 3, 1954, is an Indian politician currently serving as the Governor of Assam since July 27, 2024.
He was the 17th Governor of Sikkim from 2023 to 2024. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, elected by the Legislative Assembly members, from 2015 to 2023.
The President has accepted Banwarilal Purohit's resignation from his roles as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of Chandigarh. In addition, several new appointments have been made in different states.
In Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed as the new Governor. Jishnu Dev Varma will become the Governor of Telangana, and Om Prakash Mathur has been named the Governor of Sikkim, replacing Lakshman Prasad Acharya.
Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand, while Ramen Deka will be the new Governor of Chhattisgarh. C H Vijayashankar has been appointed as the new Governor of Meghalaya.
CP Radhakrishnan, who was serving as the Governor of Jharkhand and had additional responsibilities for Telangana, will now be the Governor of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, Gulab Chand Kataria, the former Governor of Assam, will become the Governor of Punjab and also take on the role of Administrator for the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
These appointments will take effect once the new appointees assume their roles, marking a new phase in the governance of these states and union territories.
