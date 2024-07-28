Assam: New Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Appointed by President Murmu

GUWAHATI: In a major change, the President of India has named Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the current Governor of Sikkim, as the new Governor of Assam.

He will also take on the role of Governor of Manipur. This highlights the significance of Assam and Manipur in today's political scene.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, born on October 3, 1954, is an Indian politician currently serving as the Governor of Assam since July 27, 2024.