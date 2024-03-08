New Delhi: Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi Hails 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu has nominated renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, marking a momentous occasion on International Women's Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her diverse contributions, emphasizing her nomination as a testament to the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny.

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed his delight, stating, "I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha." He praised Murty's immense and inspiring contributions to social work, philanthropy, and education, anticipating a fruitful tenure in the parliamentary arena.

The President of India annually nominates 12 individuals to the Upper House of Parliament for their outstanding contributions to arts, literature, sciences, and social services. Sudha Murty, known for her simplicity and candidness, has carved a remarkable legacy across diverse fields.

Sudha Murty's journey began as an engineer with TELCO (now Tata Motors). Currently serving as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, she plays a pivotal role in the realm of social impact. Her husband, Narayana Murthy, is the founder of the IT giant Infosys, and her son-in-law is none other than UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Last year, Sudha Murty received the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, recognizing her exemplary social work. In 2006, she was conferred with the Padma Shri. Her influence extends beyond national borders, with her books, written in both English and Kannada, translated into all major Indian languages.

PM Modi's congratulatory message underscored Sudha Murty's significance in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the role of 'Nari Shakti' in shaping the nation's destiny. Her nomination resonates as a powerful symbol of women's strength and potential, contributing to the broader narrative of empowerment and representation in the highest echelons of governance.

As Sudha Murty steps into this new role, her journey from an engineer to a prolific writer, philanthropist, and now a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, stands as a testament to her multifaceted impact on Indian society. The nation awaits the unfolding chapters of her parliamentary tenure, anticipating continued inspiration from her dedicated service to humanity.