New Delhi: Supreme Court Declines PIL for Expert Committee on Hathras Stampede, Directs Petitioner to High Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India declined to entertain Public Interest Litigation (PIL). This litigation requested the appointment of five-member expert committee. Under supervision of retired apex court judge to investigate the Hathras stampede incident on July 12.

The stampede occurred on July 2 during religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, resulting in over 100 fatalities.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud acknowledged the incident's disturbing nature. Emphasized that High Courts are well-equipped to handle such cases. "Of course, these are disturbing incidents. This (filing of PIL) is usually done here to make big deal of such incidents. The high court is equipped to deal with this case. Dismissed" the bench stated. Advising the petitioner, lawyer Vishal Tiwari to approach the Allahabad High Court.

Tiwari argued that the lack of proper medical facilities to manage such incidents is nationwide concern. Making the PIL suitable for Supreme Court intervention. However, the CJI rejected this submission. Reiterating the bench's decision.

The PIL sought formation of committee to probe the stampede and directive for Uttar Pradesh government to submit status report on incident. It also called for legal action against negligent authorities and officials. Additionally the plea requested guidelines from apex court to prevent future stampedes. It aimed to ensure public safety during large gatherings.

The tragic stampede at religious congregation left at least 121 people dead. The event, held in Hathras district's Phulrai village attracted over 2.5 lakh devotees. It was a 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari also known as Saakar Vishwahari and Bhole Baba. This far exceeded permitted gathering size of 80,000 people.

Following incident Uttar Pradesh Police registered FIR against event organizers. They accused them of hiding evidence and violating permitted conditions. The plea was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari. It was listed for hearing before a bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud. Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra were also included.