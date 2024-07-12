Meghalaya: Justice Tashi Rabstan Nominated as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

SHILLONG: Justice Tashi Rabstan has been nominated as new Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. This follows recommendation by Supreme Court Collegium. Nomination comes ahead of impending retirement of current Chief Justice S. Vaidyanathan, scheduled for August 24.

Justice Rabstan currently senior-most judge of High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He is set to make history as first Chief Justice from Ladakh region. The Collegium's resolution highlighted significance of this nomination. "Justice Tashi Rabstan would be first Chief Justice from region of Ladakh. It has little or no representation among Judges of High Court. And no representation so far in office of Chief Justice. The Collegium recommends his appointment as Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya."

Born on April 10, 1963 in Skurbuchan, Leh Ladakh Justice Rabstan pursued his LL.B. and other academic qualifications at University of Jammu. He embarked on his legal career in 1990 after joining Bar Council of Jammu & Kashmir. He focused his practice primarily on High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Rabstan’s judicial career progressed steadily starting as additional judge of the High Court in March 2013. He achieved status of permanent judge by May 2014. His tenure includes notable period. He served as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2022.

Justice Rabstan's appointment as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court is not only personal milestone but also a significant step towards greater regional representation within India's judiciary. The decision underscores the Supreme Court Collegium’s commitment. They promote diversity and inclusivity in the higher echelons of the judiciary.

As the legal community anticipates this historic transition, Justice Rabstan’s extensive experience and dedication to the law are expected to contribute significantly. This will aid the administration of justice in Meghalaya. His appointment marks new chapter. The Meghalaya High Court is set for change. It also sets precedent for future appointments from underrepresented regions in the country.