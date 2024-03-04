New Delhi: Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Premises, Grants Time Until June 15 for Relocation

NEW DELHI: On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal to leave their offices at Rouse Avenue. This office space is needed for the Delhi High Court to grow its courtrooms.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra make up the bench. They told AAP they had until June 15, 2024, to leave. The party was asked to go to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) to find a new place for their offices.
"The L&DO must decide on their new place in four weeks," said the bench. They also pointed out that AAP couldn't stay in their current location since it wasn't allowed.
Even though AAP is one of India's six national parties, the court said they still had to follow the rules. AAP's lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, wasn't happy with the new place in Badarpur. He asked for an office in the NDMC area.
The court understood AAP's wish and told them to ask the L&DO for a different place. This request should be made within four weeks. They needed to keep the rules in mind.
The bench explained that AAP lost its right to the disputed land after 2015. When AAP wanted to secure a new place before leaving, Chief Justice Chandrachud told Singhvi to find a solution on his own. He said, "You can't use our good offices for getting land or building allotted."
With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, the court has extended AAP's deadline to vacate their property to June 15, 2024. This allows the swiftly planned use of the given land for judiciary district expansion.
In response to the Supreme Court ruling, Priyanka Kakkar, the main spokesperson for AAP, voiced her respect. She implored the BJP to avoid outdated, negative tactics about land distribution. Included in the court's command was the order to the land and development branch of the federal government to allocate fitting land to AAP. The party anticipates this will be conducted with fairness.
