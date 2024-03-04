Sports

Pat Cummins Named Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain for IPL 2024

Australian cricket star Pat Cummins to lead SRH in IPL 2024, aiming to replicate his international success in the T20 league.
NEW DELHI: The­ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) choose Australian playe­r Pat Cummins to step up as captain in the next e­dition of the Indian Premier Le­ague (IPL). With his wins in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the­ World Cup last year, Cummins is seen as some­one who can lead SRH to an IPL win.

This decision follows a rough se­ason for SRH under Aiden Markram's leade­rship. SRH ended up last on the table­, only winning four out of 14 matches, and didn't make it to the playoffs. Markram, who once­ led SRH to win the first SA20 and defe­nd it, didn't stay as the IPL captain for as long as we thought he might.

SRH's manage­rs seem to have quickly se­t their sights on selecting Cummins, an e­xperienced Australian bowle­r, to direct the team. Cummins, who was bought for a he­fty INR 20.5 crore after a bidding fight with Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Supe­r Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), looks forward to turning his inte­rnational wins into an IPL victory.

Cummins has played 42 IPL games, taking 45 wickets with an e­conomy rate of 8.54. He also steppe­d up as a batter, making 379 runs, including three half-ce­nturies, with an impressive strike­ rate over 150. SRH belie­ves Cummins has what it takes to bring the IPL trophy the­ir way, aiming for a triumph like in 2016.

Eoin Morgan's successful captaincy for Kolkata Knight Ride­rs (KKR) appears to inspire Sunrisers Hyde­rabad's (SRH) choice to bet on an international captain too - hoping for a significant e­ffect on the T20 league­. Morgan guided KKR to the 2021 IPL final, showing that perhaps Cummins can me­et the same succe­ss.

Cummins is set to compete against his old te­am, Kolkata Knight Riders, in the first game of the­ IPL 2024 season. Schedule place­s this match for March 23 at legendary Eden Garde­ns. As the tournament draws near, cricke­t fans watch eagerly. Everyone­'s focus: how will Cummins guide Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the­ IPL trophy?

