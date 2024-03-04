Pat Cummins Named Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain for IPL 2024

NEW DELHI: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) choose Australian player Pat Cummins to step up as captain in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With his wins in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the World Cup last year, Cummins is seen as someone who can lead SRH to an IPL win.
This decision follows a rough season for SRH under Aiden Markram's leadership. SRH ended up last on the table, only winning four out of 14 matches, and didn't make it to the playoffs. Markram, who once led SRH to win the first SA20 and defend it, didn't stay as the IPL captain for as long as we thought he might.
SRH's managers seem to have quickly set their sights on selecting Cummins, an experienced Australian bowler, to direct the team. Cummins, who was bought for a hefty INR 20.5 crore after a bidding fight with Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), looks forward to turning his international wins into an IPL victory.
Cummins has played 42 IPL games, taking 45 wickets with an economy rate of 8.54. He also stepped up as a batter, making 379 runs, including three half-centuries, with an impressive strike rate over 150. SRH believes Cummins has what it takes to bring the IPL trophy their way, aiming for a triumph like in 2016.
Eoin Morgan's successful captaincy for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appears to inspire Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) choice to bet on an international captain too - hoping for a significant effect on the T20 league. Morgan guided KKR to the 2021 IPL final, showing that perhaps Cummins can meet the same success.
Cummins is set to compete against his old team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in the first game of the IPL 2024 season. Schedule places this match for March 23 at legendary Eden Gardens. As the tournament draws near, cricket fans watch eagerly. Everyone's focus: how will Cummins guide Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the IPL trophy?
