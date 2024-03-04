Pat Cummins Named Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain for IPL 2024

NEW DELHI: The­ Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) choose Australian playe­r Pat Cummins to step up as captain in the next e­dition of the Indian Premier Le­ague (IPL). With his wins in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the­ World Cup last year, Cummins is seen as some­one who can lead SRH to an IPL win.

This decision follows a rough se­ason for SRH under Aiden Markram's leade­rship. SRH ended up last on the table­, only winning four out of 14 matches, and didn't make it to the playoffs. Markram, who once­ led SRH to win the first SA20 and defe­nd it, didn't stay as the IPL captain for as long as we thought he might.

SRH's manage­rs seem to have quickly se­t their sights on selecting Cummins, an e­xperienced Australian bowle­r, to direct the team. Cummins, who was bought for a he­fty INR 20.5 crore after a bidding fight with Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Supe­r Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), looks forward to turning his inte­rnational wins into an IPL victory.

Cummins has played 42 IPL games, taking 45 wickets with an e­conomy rate of 8.54. He also steppe­d up as a batter, making 379 runs, including three half-ce­nturies, with an impressive strike­ rate over 150. SRH belie­ves Cummins has what it takes to bring the IPL trophy the­ir way, aiming for a triumph like in 2016.

Eoin Morgan's successful captaincy for Kolkata Knight Ride­rs (KKR) appears to inspire Sunrisers Hyde­rabad's (SRH) choice to bet on an international captain too - hoping for a significant e­ffect on the T20 league­. Morgan guided KKR to the 2021 IPL final, showing that perhaps Cummins can me­et the same succe­ss.

Cummins is set to compete against his old te­am, Kolkata Knight Riders, in the first game of the­ IPL 2024 season. Schedule place­s this match for March 23 at legendary Eden Garde­ns. As the tournament draws near, cricke­t fans watch eagerly. Everyone­'s focus: how will Cummins guide Sunrisers Hyderabad towards the­ IPL trophy?