New Delhi: Supreme Court Launches Special Lok Adalat to Address Case Backlog

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, announced commencement of a special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3. This initiative is part of Supreme Court’s 75th-anniversary celebrations. In his message CJI Chandrachud emphasized importance of this initiative in tackling significant backlog of cases in judicial system.

"This special Lok Adalat is part of series of activities commemorating the 75th year since establishment of the Apex Court" CJI Chandrachud said. He highlighted judiciary's concern over backlog of cases and described Lok Adalat as an informal platform. This platform is technology-driven. It is designed to resolve cases to satisfaction of all parties involved. It operates in a voluntary and consensual manner.

Chief Justice urged citizens with pending cases, as well as lawyers and advocates on record. He encouraged them to take advantage of this opportunity. Disputes could be resolved swiftly and amicably. "On behalf of all my colleagues and the staff of the Supreme Court I appeal to all citizens and legal professionals" he stated "Benefit from this initiative to resolve cases quickly. It should be done in a mutually acceptable manner" he stated.

The Lok Adalat established under Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987, serves as alternative dispute resolution forum. It aims to amicably settle disputes pending in court. Or at the pre-litigation stage. Awards given by the Lok Adalat are considered equivalent to civil court decrees. They are binding and final. No appeals being permitted. However, if parties are dissatisfied with awards, they can initiate litigation. By filing a case in the appropriate court.

The special Lok Adalat offers several benefits including swift dispute resolution. Final and executable awards. Cost-effective proceedings and court fee refunds. It will handle cases suitable for settlement, such as matrimonial and property disputes. Motor accident claims land acquisition, compensation service and labor issues pending before Supreme Court. This will facilitate their speedy disposal.