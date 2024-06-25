Assam: Madhusmita Lagashu from Dhemaji Selected for Indian National Women's Handball Team

GUWAHATI: Madhusmita Lagashu hailing from Dhemaji, has been selected for Indian National Women's Handball team. She will represent India at Indo-Bangladesh Handball Championship 2024. This event is set to take place in Dhaka. Madhusmita, a final-year student at Lakhimpur Girls' College has achieved this remarkable feat. She has inspired many young athletes in her community. This achievement extends beyond her immediate surroundings.

Her selection has garnered widespread attention and praise. Even Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu has taken note. Using his X handle, Pegu wrote "Heartiest congratulations to Dhemaji's Madhusmita Lagashu on being selected into Indian National Women's Handball team for Indo-Bangladesh Handball Championship, 2024 in Dhaka. My best wishes for her future endeavours." The minister's message reflects the pride and joy felt by local community and the state at Madhusmita's accomplishment

Madhusmita's journey to national team is a testament to her dedication and hard work. She balanced academics and sports as student. Her achievement serves as inspiration to many aspiring athletes. Particularly young women who look up to her as role model. Her story underscores potential of athletes from Assam and Northeast region to excel on national and international stage.

This selection follows another significant achievement for Assam in realm of handball. In 2023 three players from Golakanj town—Debjit Kumar Roy Jyoti Bikash Rai and Chanakya Roy—brought laurels to state. They clinched three gold medals each in international handball competitions held in Nepal. These athletes have been competing at international level for several years. Their success has further highlighted Assam's growing prominence in sport.

The accomplishments of Madhusmita and Golakanj trio have collectively elevated profile of handball in Assam. This has encouraged youth to participate in sport. Their success stories serve as beacon of hope. They provide motivation. They demonstrate that with determination and support athletes from smaller towns and villages can achieve great heights.

As Madhusmita prepares to represent India in Dhaka, the entire state of Assam stands behind her. They celebrate her achievement. They wish her success in the upcoming championship.