New Delhi: Supreme Court May Grant Interim Bail to Arvind Kejriwal Amid LS Polls

Justice Khanna said, “Please also take instructions — we are not saying anything (on whether bail will be granted or not) — we would like to consider grant of interim bail because of elections. Dr. Singhvi don’t start without even hearing us — we may or may not grant. We are going to hear you. We must be open to you, because neither side should be taken by surprise. Second … Because of the position you (Kejriwal) hold, whether you should be signing any files? We are being open, do not assume anything … Do not read anything into it! We are not saying either way.”

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was expected to reply on Friday to the questions raised by the Supreme Court, which included concerns about the timing of Kejriwal's arrest before the elections.