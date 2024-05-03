New Delhi: Supreme Court May Grant Interim Bail to Arvind Kejriwal Amid LS Polls

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court suggested on Friday that it might grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The court will continue to hear this matter on May 7.
The bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta stated, "We might grant or we might not grant bail. However, we must be transparent, as neither side should be surprised."
Justice Khanna said, “Please also take instructions — we are not saying anything (on whether bail will be granted or not) — we would like to consider grant of interim bail because of elections. Dr. Singhvi don’t start without even hearing us — we may or may not grant. We are going to hear you. We must be open to you, because neither side should be taken by surprise. Second … Because of the position you (Kejriwal) hold, whether you should be signing any files? We are being open, do not assume anything … Do not read anything into it! We are not saying either way.”
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was expected to reply on Friday to the questions raised by the Supreme Court, which included concerns about the timing of Kejriwal's arrest before the elections.
The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of "life and liberty" and, on Tuesday, asked the probe agency to reply to Kejriwal's inquiry about the timing of his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.
On April 1, a Delhi court remanded Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in the excise policy case and sent him to Tihar Jail till April 15. The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.
