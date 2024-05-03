Manipur Governor Meets Family of Individual Missing Since April 19
IMPHAL: The Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, met with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
They discussed the disappearance of Khangenbam Apamba Singh from Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai, Imphal West.
The Governor emphasized the importance of finding the missing person and improving security at border check posts to prevent people from crossing over. This would involve better coordination among law enforcement agencies.
The Governor took action on the missing person(s) after meeting with Brigadier L. Ibotombi Singh and three others at Raj Bhavan earlier in the day.
These visitors informed the governor about Khangenbam Apamba Singh, who went missing from Tangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai, Imphal West, and asked for help in finding him as soon as possible.
The team, which included the missing person's wife, gave a written request to the Governor to locate and rescue Apamba Singh, who has been missing since April 19, 2024.
They reported that the missing person was seen on CCTV crossing over Sekmai and heading towards Motbung in Kangpokpi district. He had crossed the Red Zone check post at Shantipur (Sekmai) in Imphal West district.
They asked the Governor to instruct the relevant authorities to locate Apamba Singh, rescue him, and provide financial aid to his family. He was the sole breadwinner for them.
The Governor, upon hearing about the missing person, said she would direct the authorities to locate and rescue him. She assured the team that all possible help would be provided from Raj Bhavan and the government.
Currently, there are 29 people still missing due to the ongoing communal violence between the Kukis and Meiteis in the state, which started on May 3, 2023.
Out of the 64 missing cases, the Chief Minister revealed that 26 people were found dead, while nine others were found alive.
ALSO WATCH: