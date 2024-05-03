Manipur Governor Meets Family of Individual Missing Since April 19

IMPHAL: The Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, met with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

They discussed the disappearance of Khangenbam Apamba Singh from Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai, Imphal West.

The Governor emphasized the importance of finding the missing person and improving security at border check posts to prevent people from crossing over. This would involve better coordination among law enforcement agencies.