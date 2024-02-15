UP: 4 Students Killed in Firecracker Explosion in Chitrakoot

BANDA: In a devastating incident, four students lost their lives while many others were left injured during a firecracker explosion in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during a program, 'Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav', held by the tourism department at Chitrakoot College where a two-day cultural festival was being celebrated.

According to reports, the accident took place during the preparations for a scheduled fireworks display. Bombs that were kept behind the stage for the show detonated unexpectedly, creating a massive crater five feet deep.

The deceased were identified as Prabhat Patel (10), Ajneya Mishra (11), Paras Sharma (12), and Mohit Kumar (12), all hailing from Chitrakoot.