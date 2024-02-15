UP: 4 Students Killed in Firecracker Explosion in Chitrakoot

BANDA: In a devastating incident, four students lost their lives while many others were left injured during a firecracker explosion in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
The incident occurred during a program, 'Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav', held by the tourism department at Chitrakoot College where a two-day cultural festival was being celebrated.
According to reports, the accident took place during the preparations for a scheduled fireworks display. Bombs that were kept behind the stage for the show detonated unexpectedly, creating a massive crater five feet deep.
The deceased were identified as Prabhat Patel (10), Ajneya Mishra (11), Paras Sharma (12), and Mohit Kumar (12), all hailing from Chitrakoot.
Taking cognizance, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
He also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to each of the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
The chief minister has also directed to form a committee headed by the Additional Director General of Police to investigate the matter.
Taking to social media his handle ‘X’, The CM wrote, “The loss of life in the accident in Chitrakoot district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police and instructions have been given to investigate the matter.”
Meanwhile, the Jhansi police have filed an FIR against a Mumbai-based company responsible for the fireworks display. The FIR alleges negligence and violations of safety protocols.
According to reports, police investigations suggest that employees of the private company failed to manage the situation appropriately, which contributed to the blast. They are also accused of disregarding essential safety protocols for fireworks displays.
