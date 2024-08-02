New Delhi: Supreme Court Rejects Petitions for SIT Probe into Electoral Bond Scheme

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed several petitions seeking probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged misuse of now-abolished electoral bonds. Accusations linger regarding quid pro quo arrangements between political parties and corporate donors.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, ruled that ordering such probe under retired judge would be "inappropriate" and "premature." The bench emphasized that other legal remedies under ordinary criminal law procedures had not been pursued.

"In the case of reopening of income tax assessments issuing direction of that nature would amount to conclusion on facts which would be inappropriate to make. These would be general and roving inquiries," the bench stated.

In landmark judgment in February Supreme Court had declared electoral bond scheme unconstitutional. It asserted that it violated citizens' right to information.

During hearing advocate Prashant Bhushan argued for SIT probe into purchase of electoral bonds. "There can be preliminary inquiry and, as per their suggestion there can be need for roving inquiry. This court can appoint former judge of this court to monitor investigation," Bhushan contended.

Conversely senior advocate Vijay Hansaria argued that assessments should be reopened. They are not merely contributions. "Some political parties show that entire money, which is undisclosed goes into electoral bonds," Hansaria said.

After hearing arguments bench concluded, "We decline to exercise jurisdiction under Article 32 of Constitution. Supreme Court refuses to entertain batch of petitions seeking court-monitored investigation by SIT into instances of apparent quid pro quo in purchase of electoral bonds."

Electoral bond scheme was introduced by Centre in 2018 with aim of replacing cash donations to political parties. This improves transparency in political funding. However, scheme has faced criticism and legal challenges over concerns about potential misuse and lack of transparency.

The Supreme Court's decision highlights ongoing debate and legal battles surrounding electoral bond scheme and transparency of political funding in India. While petitions have been rejected for now the issue remains significant point of contention. It exists within broader discourse on electoral reforms and integrity of political processes.