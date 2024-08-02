Nagaland Body Urges Central Government for Permanent Solution to Naga Political Issue

DIMAPUR: The Naga Hoho, leading body representing Nagas across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Manipur, Nagaland and parts of Myanmar has called upon Central government to make "honest, determined and concerted" effort to find permanent solution to Naga political issue. This plea was made during Naga Hoho's first Federal Assembly for 2024-28 tenure held in Dimapur on August 1.

In a statement released by its media cell Naga Hoho emphasized need for resolution that is acceptable, inclusive and sustainable for all stakeholders. "Government of India should make honest determined and concerted effort to bring about permanent solution to Naga issue that is acceptable, inclusive and sustainable to all stakeholders" statement read.

The Naga political issue has been point of contention for decades. Peace talks between Nagas and Government of India have been ongoing for past 27 years. These discussions began following signing of first ceasefire agreement on July 25 1997. Over years, Indian government has signed various agreements with Naga groups. This includes Framework Agreement on August 3 2015 and Agreed Position on November 17, 2017.

Despite these agreements Naga Hoho claims that none have brought conclusive resolution to issue. Body attributes this to lack of integrity and political will on part of Indian government. "However, every accord signed by GoI with Nagas has been inconclusive due to lack of integrity and political will of Government of India" it alleged.

The Naga Hoho underscored that absence of open conflict does not equate to permanent peace. It reiterated call for Central government to take sincere and determined actions to achieve lasting solution to Naga issue. The statement also linked region's ethnic conflicts including recent Kuki-Meitei conflict in Manipur, to "irresponsible complacent and short-sighted policies" of both state and central governments.

As Naga Hoho continues to push for definitive resolution. Spotlight is on Indian government to address concerns of Naga people. Only through this can there be enduring peace in region. Call for action from Naga Hoho highlights ongoing complexities and challenges in achieving sustainable resolution to Naga political issue.