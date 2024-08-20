New Delhi: Supreme Court Steps in to Ensure Doctor Safety, Questions West Bengal Government Over Kolkata Tragedy

NEW DELHI: In a landmark move on Tuesday, Supreme Court announced intention to establish 10-member task force dedicated to developing national protocol to ensure safety and well-being of doctors across India. This decision comes in response to brutal rape and murder of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This tragedy has shocked nation and spurred doctors into widespread protest.

During hearing, Supreme Court expressed deep concern over handling of case by West Bengal authorities. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud voiced strong criticism of Kolkata Police. He highlighted alarming delay in filing FIR and subsequent mishandling of crime scene. CJI questioned why police despite having knowledge of incident, took so long to act. He also asked whether initial FIR even recognized case as murder.

The Court also condemned circulation of graphic images and videos of deceased doctor. It noted breach of legal protocols that protect identities of sexual assault victims. "We are deeply concerned that name of victim and graphic images of her body have been widely circulated in media" said CJI Chandrachud. "There are clear judgments that prohibit publication of such details."

Addressing broader implications of case, Supreme Court underscored need for systemic changes to ensure safety of doctors. This is particularly important for women in workplaces. Court highlighted alarming lack of safe working conditions for doctors. It pointed out long hours inadequate rest facilities and absence of gender-specific accommodations in hospitals. "What is equality under Constitution if women cannot be safe in their workplace?" asked CJI. He emphasized urgent need for standardized national protocol to address these issues.

The decision to take suo motu cognizance of case despite ongoing investigation by Calcutta High Court, reflects Supreme Court's recognition of broader systemic issues at play. Apex court has demanded status report from CBI on investigation. It has also sought explanation from West Bengal government regarding unrest at RG Kar Hospital.

In a pointed critique of hospital administration, Court questioned hurried transfer of hospital's principal to another institution while his conduct was under scrutiny. Bench also slammed authorities for failing to prevent mob of thousands from storming hospital in aftermath of incident. This raised serious concerns about state of law and order.

"It appears crime was detected in early hours, medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide," the bench said. "When the conduct of R G Kar Hospital's principal was under scrutiny, how was he appointed to another college immediately," the court asked.

The next hearing in this critical case is scheduled for August 22. The nation awaits Supreme Court's further directives on safeguarding those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.