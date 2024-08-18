New Delhi: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance in Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder

NEW DELHI: The brutal rape and murder of 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 has ignited nationwide fury. This has prompted the Supreme Court of India to take suo motu cognizance of case. This heinous crime has not only shaken medical fraternity but also sparked widespread protests and strikes. Medical professionals across the country are demanding justice.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear matter on Tuesday. The court’s intervention follows mounting public outrage and allegations of mishandling by state authorities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already launched investigation. But the case has exposed grim reality of safety for medical professionals in India. Particularly women find themselves vulnerable even in their workplaces.

The victim young doctor at the state-run hospital, was discovered brutally assaulted and murdered in seminar hall within the hospital premises. Authorities have detained a civic volunteer stationed at the hospital in connection with crime. But the case has since grown in complexity and gravity.

The victim’s family along with protestors, allege that incident was not an isolated act of violence but a gang rape. They demand thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice. An autopsy report has confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death. This adds weight to these allegations and fuels public outrage.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) the largest body of doctors in the country, has emerged as leading voice in the call for justice. On Saturday IMA organized a nationwide strike. They suspended all non-essential medical services for 24 hours. This unprecedented move by the medical community highlights the deep-seated anger and fear among doctors. They now question their safety within the very institutions meant to protect them

The tragedy has resonated far beyond medical community. On Wednesday night thousands of women across India took to the streets in “Reclaim The Night” marches. They demanded justice for the slain doctor and an end to the epidemic of violence against women. These protests were marked by candlelight vigils. They included impassioned speeches that symbolize broader struggle for women’s safety and rights in a society that too often fails to protect them.

In another significant development, CBI has begun a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy the accused in the case. A team of psychological and behavioral analysts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi arrived in Kolkata. They came to conduct necessary tests. This assessment is expected to play a crucial role in ongoing investigation.