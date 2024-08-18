Assam: Gauhati High Court Orders Compensation for Demolished Houses in Batadrava

GUWAHATI: In a decisive move Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to promptly disburse compensation to Rashida Khatun, widow of the late Safiqul Islam. Her residence was unlawfully demolished by authorities in Nagaon district. This ruling follows Suo Motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that shed light on the plight of Khatun. She was left without a home after the destruction of her house.

The demolition took place in the Batadrava area of Nagaon. It was part of a broader response by the administration to an arson attack on a local police station in 2022. While the authorities took action against Khatun’s home the process for providing compensation to the affected families has faced delays. Notably, Khatun’s compensation was overlooked. This occurred even though six other families had received their due payments.

During the court proceedings petitioner’s counsel N.K. Sarma highlighted disparity in compensation disbursement. It was reported that while two families whose houses were constructed with reinforced concrete (RCC) had been granted Rs 12 lakh each, four families living in non-concrete structures had received Rs 2.5 lakh apiece. Khatun whose home was among those demolished, had not yet been compensated.

In response Senior Government Advocate D. Nath assured court that compensation for Khatun had been sanctioned by the Home Department. It would be issued within two weeks. This assurance prompted High Court to resolve PIL on August 16, bringing relief to Khatun who had endured significant hardship due to destruction of her home.

The court’s intervention underscores importance of ensuring that compensation is handled equitably and promptly. This is especially important in cases involving severe administrative actions. As government prepares to release funds Khatun's long wait for justice seems poised to end. It offers a glimmer of hope for her and her family as they seek to rebuild their lives.