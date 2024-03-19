New Delhi: Supreme Court To Hear Over 200 Petitions Against CAA

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, will hear a batch of over 200 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the CAA Rules notified on March 12, 2024.

The petitions seek a stay on the implementation of the CAA and the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will be presiding over 237 petitions, along with the various interlocutory applications.