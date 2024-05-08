New Delhi: Supreme Court Warns Celebrities and Influencers; Take Responsibility for Endorsed Products

NEW DELHI: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has placed the onus of responsibility on celebrities, influencers, and public figures who endorse products in advertisements. The apex court, presided over by Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, made this assertion while deliberating on a case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurved over deceptive advertisements.

The bench unequivocally stated, "We are of the opinion that the advertisers or the advertising agencies or endorsers are equally responsible for issuing false and misleading advertisements." This landmark decision underscores the critical role played by public figures in promoting products and stresses the importance of ethical conduct in endorsing goods and services.

Highlighting the influence wielded by celebrities and influencers in shaping consumer behavior, the court emphasized the necessity for them to exercise prudence and diligence when associating themselves with any product during advertising campaigns. This admonition aligns with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines, which mandate transparency regarding paid endorsements.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to furnish an affidavit outlining the measures implemented to combat deceptive advertising practices, particularly within the food sector. This proactive stance reflects the judiciary's commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the veracity of promotional content.

The case under consideration revolves around advertisements propagated by renowned yoga guru Ramdev's venture, Patanjali Ayurved, which purportedly claimed to cure ailments such as diabetes with its pharmaceutical products. The court, while addressing this issue, reiterated its stance that both advertisers and endorsers bear equal culpability for misleading advertisements.

Moreover, the Supreme Court stressed the necessity for advertisers to adhere to stringent regulations, requiring them to submit self-declarations in accordance with the cable TV regulations of 1994 before broadcasting their adverts. This measure aims to reinforce accountability and transparency in advertising practices, thereby fostering consumer trust and confidence.

This development comes on the heels of a previous rebuke directed at Ramdev, wherein the Supreme Court questioned his disparaging remarks against allopathic medicine and practitioners. The court's scrutiny underscores its commitment to upholding the integrity of the healthcare system and ensuring the dissemination of accurate information to the public.

In essence, the Supreme Court's admonition serves as a call to celebrities, influencers, and advertisers alike, reminding them of their ethical obligations and the consequences of endorsing misleading advertisements. As consumer protection assumes paramount importance, regulatory oversight and judicial intervention remain pivotal in curbing deceptive marketing tactics and upholding consumer rights.