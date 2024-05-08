Manipur: Security Forces Apprehend NRFM Operative for Extortion Near RIMS Gate in Imphal

IMPHAL: In a focused operation security forces acted on intelligence inputs. A raid was conducted in the vicinity of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) gate in Lamphelpat, Imphal West district of Manipur. The operation happened on Tuesday afternoon around 4 pm. It resulted in the apprehension of a suspected NRFM cadre linked to extortion activities.

The arrested individual was identified as Heisnam James Singh aged 32. He was found in possession of incriminating evidence. Evidence included two-wheeler, mobile phone and documents that linked him to extortion operations. Reportedly Singh had been operating in various locations across Imphal for several months. He was extracting illicit payments from businesses and individuals.

The first NRFM cadre arrest in the region this year is this significant development. It signals a major blow to the insurgent group's clandestine activities. The NRFM was formerly known as the United Revolutionary Front. It was established on September 11, 2011 and has since been declared a banned organization.

The apprehension emphasizes ongoing work of security forces to dismantle insurgent networks. It also aids in maintaining law and order in Manipur. The NRFM similar to multiple militant outfits present in the region, consistently acts as source of instability and violence. This group brings danger to the tranquility and safety of the state.

Speaking on the operation authorities stressed the importance of teamwork between intelligence agencies and law enforcement. They are working together to identify and neutralize threats brought by extremist elements. They reaffirmed their dedication to eliminating insurgent activity. They also confirmed their goal of ensuring population security.

Successful capture of Heisnam James Singh sends significant communication to other insurgent groups operating in the region. This message emphasizes law enforcement vigilance. It underlines their proactive approach for combating insurgency and retaining peace.

The news of the arrest has been greeted with gratitude by area residents. They expressed relief that action is now being taken against extortion and violence. These acts are executed by militant groups. Citizens call for ongoing efforts by authorities to dismantle these groups. They want to restore the region back to its normal state.

Investigations into the case are ongoing. Authorities uphold vigilance against any potential return of insurgent activities. They reaffirm resolve to uphold rule of law.