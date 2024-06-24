New Delhi: The Seven-Member Panel Formed to Oversee NTA's Functioning Meets Today

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has announced formation of seven-member high-level committee to ensure transparency. The committee aims to address concerns regarding functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Sources from Ministry confirmed that committee will convene its first meeting on Monday.

This move responds to significant criticism. Allegations of irregularities during NEET-UG exams have arisen. NTA conducted the exams where an unprecedented 67 candidates scored perfect 720 out of 720. This has sparked protests and demands. Both political parties and the public want the NTA disbanded.

The newly formed committee is led by former ISRO chairman Dr. K. Radhakrishnan. It is tasked with making recommendations for reforms. The examination process needs improvement. Data security protocols should be enhanced. The overall functioning of the NTA will be reviewed. The committee will submit its report within two months.

The Ministry of Education stated, "To ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of National Testing Agency,"

In a parallel development Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered criminal case to investigate the alleged irregularities. According to CBI's FIR, certain "isolated incidents" were reported in few states during the NEET (UG) 2024 examination held on May 5, 2024. Special teams have been formed. By CBI to probe these matters.

Despite these allegations NTA maintains its website and web portals are fully secure. The agency has dismissed claims of compromised security as "wrong and misleading."

As committee begins its work there is hope its recommendations will restore trust in examination process. The aim is to ensure integrity of future exams conducted by NTA. There is anticipation that findings and reforms proposed by this high-level committee will bring significant changes. These changes are expected to impact current examination system.