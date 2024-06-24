Assam: Major Land Fraud Uncovered: Dibrugarh Official and Broker Arrested

GUWAHATI: In significant crackdown on land fraud Mandal Muktiyar Hussain of Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle has been arrested by Barbarooah police in Hojai. He was implicated for his role in major land scam. Hussain is accused of misappropriating substantial amounts of money. This occurred through fraudulent sale of government land. The sum amounts to lakhs of rupees.

Scandal centers around illegal sale of approximately 1300 bighas of government land in Bogibeel. Authorities have revealed that this land was sold to numerous wealthy buyers. They used falsified land records and caused significant financial losses. It has sparked potential legal battles. These battles are over disputed properties.

In connection with this fraud land broker Jaishankar Hazarika has also been arrested. Hazarika is alleged to have been key player in illicit transactions. His arrest underscores extensive network involved in the illegal sale of government land. He has been sent to jail Officials indicate that his involvement was critical He was instrumental in orchestrating fraudulent activities.

The arrests of Hussain and Hazarika mark major breakthrough in ongoing investigation. This is expected to lead to more arrests. Authorities delve deeper. This indicates network of individuals involved in scam is extensive. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all parties involved.

This scandal has brought to light vulnerability of government land to fraudulent activities. It emphasizes urgent need for stricter oversight and regulation is crucial. Officials are now working diligently to reclaim illegally sold land urging public to come forward with any information related to fraud.

The arrests of Hussain and Hazarika are viewed as critical steps. This helps dismantle corrupted network. This is effort to restore public trust in land administration. Authorities remain committed ensuring accountability is a priority. There is an aim of preventing such fraudulent activities in future is essential. This reinforces integrity of land management processes.