Rohit Sharma Retires from T20I Cricket After Leading India to World Cup Victory

BRIDGETOWN: In a historic moment for Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 international cricket. This decision came after leading India to a triumphant victory against South Africa in the World Cup final on Saturday. This made Rohit's farewell even more memorable. He confirmed he would continue to represent India in Test and ODI formats. However, he would step back from the shortest format of the game. This announcement followed closely on the heels of his teammate Virat Kohli's retirement from the T20 internationals.
"No better time to say goodbye" Rohit declared. This was during the post-match press conference. Celebrating India's historic win, his decision brings fitting conclusion to Rohit's T20I career. It began with a World Cup win and ended with another. Over his 17-year career Rohit achieved unprecedented success as batter. He became India's highest run-scorer in T20Is with 4,231 runs. These were from 159 matches at an average of 32.05. His five centuries in the format are the most by any Indian batter. Rohit was appointed India's full-time T20I captain in November 2021. He capped off his remarkable career with his 50th win as skipper.
"This was my last game as well. I've enjoyed since the time I started playing this format. I've loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted - I wanted to win the cup," Rohit said. He was addressing the media with salute that was met with applause.
The retirements of Rohit and Kohli, at 36 and 35 respectively are particularly significant. Given the rarity of Indian cricketers retiring on such a high note. Both players, still highly effective. They have decided to pave way for next generation. With the next T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in 2026 both identified importance of stepping away to ensure future success of Indian cricket. This decision also allows them to focus on ODIs and Tests. With the Champions Trophy and World Test Championship final lined up next year. If all goes well. Rohit and Kohli may even have one final shot at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.
