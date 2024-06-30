Rohit Sharma Retires from T20I Cricket After Leading India to World Cup Victory

The retirements of Rohit and Kohli, at 36 and 35 respectively are particularly significant. Given the rarity of Indian cricketers retiring on such a high note. Both players, still highly effective. They have decided to pave way for next generation. With the next T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in 2026 both identified importance of stepping away to ensure future success of Indian cricket. This decision also allows them to focus on ODIs and Tests. With the Champions Trophy and World Test Championship final lined up next year. If all goes well. Rohit and Kohli may even have one final shot at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.