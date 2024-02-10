New Delhi: Traffic Police Releases Advisory Ahead of World Book Fair 2024

NEW DELHI: Central Delhi's Pragati Maidan is set to host the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 as the national capital gears up for the event starting today, February 10, 2024.

The book fair is scheduled to run for nine days, concluding on February 18, 2024. Organizers anticipate a daily footfall of 25,000-30,000 visitors, with the possibility of this figure increasing by an additional ten thousand.

Prior to the World Book Fair, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a Traffic Advisory for city residents to help them navigate around potential long traffic jams and congestion caused by the influx of visitors to the book fair.