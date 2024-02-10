New Delhi: Traffic Police Releases Advisory Ahead of World Book Fair 2024

NEW DELHI: Central Delhi's Pragati Maidan is set to host the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 as the national capital gears up for the event starting today, February 10, 2024.
The book fair is scheduled to run for nine days, concluding on February 18, 2024. Organizers anticipate a daily footfall of 25,000-30,000 visitors, with the possibility of this figure increasing by an additional ten thousand.
Prior to the World Book Fair, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a Traffic Advisory for city residents to help them navigate around potential long traffic jams and congestion caused by the influx of visitors to the book fair.
As per the advisory, significant traffic congestion is anticipated on Mathura Road, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and Shershah Road. It is recommended to steer clear of these routes to evade traffic jams.
Parking or stopping of vehicles will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.
Parking is forbidden on Bhagwan Das Road, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, and Shershah Road. Any vehicles found on these aforementioned roads will be towed and relocated to the designated traffic pit situated in front of the Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.
The Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is poised to become the largest yet, boasting over 400 stalls featuring books in various languages such as Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Maithili, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Urdu, and more.
The Book Fair will be held in Halls 1 to 5 of the Pragati Maidan, with its inauguration scheduled at the Bharat Mandapam. Running from February 10 to 18, 2024, the fair's timings are from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
The entry fee for the Delhi World Book Fair 2024 is quite reasonable: Rs 10 for children and Rs 20 for adults. However, students in school uniforms, those on educational trips, individuals with disabilities, and senior citizens are exempt from the entry fee; their entry is free. Tickets can be obtained through both online and offline channels. Online tickets are available on the ITPO website.