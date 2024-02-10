Assam Gears Up for HSLC and HS Examinations, Ranoj Pegu Emphasizes Discipline and Cooperation

GUWAHATI: The much-anticipated High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations are scheduled to kick off on February 16th and February 12th, respectively. The conclusion of both examinations is set for March 13th, marking a critical period for the 7,06,181 students participating.

Assam's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, underscored the critical need for discipline and sincerity during a recent announcement. Pegu issued clear instructions to all government officers and teachers, emphasizing the importance of carrying out their duties diligently to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

A staggering 4,25,965 students are preparing for the HSLC Exam, which will unfold across 913 examination centers. Simultaneously, the HS Exam is expected to engage 2,80,216 students distributed across 876 examination centers. Pegu, along with the Chairman of SEBA and AHSEC, and key officials from the school education department, conducted a thorough review of arrangements to guarantee a seamless examination process. This involved consultations with District Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and school inspectors.

To further streamline the administration, a State Level Examination Supervision Committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Department of School Education, will oversee the entire examination process. Additionally, District Level Committees, headed by respective District Commissioners, have been formed to ensure efficient management at the local level.

Minister Pegu emphasized the need for all government officers and teachers to execute their responsibilities with the utmost discipline and sincerity. He expressed his earnest plea to parents, guardians, and citizens at large to extend their cooperation, contributing to the seamless conduct of these examinations.

The collaborative efforts of students, educators, and the community at large become paramount in fostering an environment conducive to success. The upcoming weeks will undoubtedly be a period of intense focus and dedication as the state collectively works towards the successful completion of the HSLC and HS Examinations.