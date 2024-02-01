NEW DELHI: President Draupadi Murmu graced the opening ceremony of ‘Udyan Utsav 2024’ at Amrit Udyan on Thursday, bringing a vibrant bouquet of flowers designed to attract the guests. Held in the sprawling Amrit Udyan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises, the event will be open to the public from February 2 to March 31, 2024, with the exception of Mondays. The soaring spectacular Festival 2024 on 15 acres promises to be a visual feast with more than 85 diverse floral displays, with unique attractions such as a floral clock, designated area to participate etc.

Among the Udyan's highlights are a 225-year-old Sheesham tree and a Bonsai garden boasting over 300 Bonsais, some of which have graced the landscape for decades. An elevated artistic 'Amrit Udyan' garden signature serves as a picturesque backdrop and a delightful selfie spot for attendees. Visitors can make free online bookings at visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in or utilize self-service kiosks stationed outside gate no. 35.

The entry and exit for all visitors will be facilitated through gate no. 35 of the President's Estate, conveniently located where North Avenue Road meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of tourists, a shuttle bus between Central Secretariat Metro Station and Gate no. 35 a.m., every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For special category of visitors, the park will open its doors on specific dates: February 22 for the visually impaired, February 23 for defense, paramilitary and police, March 1 for women, tribal and women’s self-help groups, March 5 for children from orphanages and the date.



Apart from exploring the Amrit Garden, you can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (Tuesday to Sunday) The popular attraction The Guardians of Change Ceremony takes place every Sunday, except holidays which is written on the.

As part of the Udyan Utsav program, students can explore the museum for free, enhancing educational participation in this vibrant festival of nature and the arts. The event promises a fascinating blend of floral splendor, cultural richness and accessibility.