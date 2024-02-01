Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Ambitious Rs 374 Crore Flyover Project to Alleviate Traffic Woes

GUWAHATI: In a significant move to mitigate traffic congestion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a new flyover at the Cycle Factory Junction over Guwahati-Garbhanga Road on Thursday. The announcement followed the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where the Assam Government revealed its plans for the proposed infrastructure project.

The 2.84 km flyover, slated to be three lanes wide, aims to alleviate traffic woes for commuters traveling from Lokhra, Sarusajai, ISBT, Betkuchi, Garchuk, Jalukbari, Lal Ganesh, and Odalbakra towards the city center and back. The total expenditure for the construction is estimated to be Rs 374 crores.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, CM Sarma addressed the gathering, providing insights into the project's scope and significance. "This flyover will stretch from Cycle Factory Junction to Lal Ganesh," he stated. "The construction work of the medical college at the old TB Hospital is almost 70 percent completed post the construction of the flyover near Arya College. By November 2024 or the first part of 2025, we can expect the completion of the medical college."

Highlighting the positive impact on traffic during major events at the Barsapara Stadium, CM Sarma emphasized that the three-lane flyover would contribute significantly to reducing congestion. "The flyover, constructed from the Cycle Factory Junction to Lal Ganesh, will be 2.84 km long, with RCC drains channeled on both sides. The total cost for construction is Rs 374 crores, and we aim to complete it in less than three years," he added.

Furthermore, CM Sarma shared information on the allocation of Rs 3,76,00,000 for establishing burial sites and kabarsthans at different locations in Guwahati. Additionally, he revealed that a portion of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge would be opened for public use on February 28.

The new flyover project marks a crucial step in addressing the growing infrastructure needs of Guwahati and promises relief for residents and commuters grappling with persistent traffic challenges. With a focus on timely completion and enhanced connectivity, the initiative aligns with the government's commitment to improving the overall quality of life in the region.