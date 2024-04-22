Assam: Congress President Challenges Chief Minister, Questions Victory Claims in Lok Sabha Polls

GUWAHATI: As the Lok Sabha polls in Assam get into full swing, the state's political arena is witnessing a verbal war when Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah took a direct challenge to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Borah's direct challenge in a press conference on Sunday, questioned the 'sweep' of all five seats in the first phase of polling, specifically pointing to the Jorhat constituency.

"The CM is saying that BJP will win all the five seats of Upper Assam. I am directly challenging him: will he resign if Gaurav Gogoi wins from Jorhat?" Borah's unequivocal query reverberated down the political corridors, infusing a dash of uncertainty into the BJP's confident storyline.

Borah didn't leave any stones unturned in criticizing the campaign tactics of Sarma and attacked the CM's propensity to conclude speeches with dance performances to the tune of BJP's theme song, 'Akou ebar Modi sarkar'. In a scathing rebuke, Borah suggested that Sarma's propensity for entertainment was best suited for the silver screen, rather than the political stage.

"Why does the CM dance in every meeting? He throws the mic and only dances. He does not speak about issues like price rise, unemployment, CAA, Assam Accord, and labour wages. Those dance moves are also not anything related to the dances of Assam. If he really wants to entertain, he should join films. Why is he in politics?" Borah's words underscored a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction with Sarma's campaign style, casting doubts on the CM's priorities.

As the war of words raged on, Borah refused to deviate from his stance and even predicted that Congress would lead in 40 out of the 48 assembly seats belonging to the five Lok Sabha constituencies where voting had taken place in the first phase. The stakes couldn't have been any higher, and Borah's audacious challenge and the subsequent war of words set the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in Assam.