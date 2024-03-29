New Delhi: The United Nations and the United States have spoken out against the recent political unrest in India as the country readily gears up for the upcoming of the national elections. The allegations arrived in the wake of the seizure of bank accounts of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the opposition Congress party. The UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric stressed the importance of protecting political and civil rights during elections. Dujarric said it is important that every person has the right to vote in a free and fair environment.

The UN response echoes similar sentiments expressed by the United States, reaffirming its support for a fair, transparent and timely legal process. The latter’s comments on Kejriwal’s arrest came amid diplomatic tensions between India and the US. between the two, and statements from both international organizations India called on the US. the consul general to challenge the allegations, asserting his commitment to free and stable democratic institutions.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that the rule of law alone determined India’s legal processes, and rejected external interference as unacceptable. CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested from a money laundering case related to the Delhi government’s excise scheme ‘fraud’. The Enforcement Directorate has charged Arvind Kejriwal with the involvement in corruption and money laundering allegedly related to the formulation and implementation of the 2021-22 Excise Policy, which was later on being cancelled.

The nation's response to the US affairs of the State Department underscore his commitment to pursue his democratic principles and legislative independence. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also had stressed the impartiality of the Indian judiciary and condemned any attempt to cast arousing a doubt on its integrity. As the country gears up for elections concentrating on the most pivotal focus is to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. Both the domestic as well as the international scrutiny shows the importance of upholding democratic values ​​and protecting the integrity of legal proceedings in India.

