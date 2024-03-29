Manipur Elections: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi among 40 star Congress campaigners

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Manipur, the Congress party has revealed its list of star campaigners.

The list includes well-known figures like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

A total of 40 figures have been named to lead the party’s campaign efforts in the region.

Congress candidate for the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency, Dr Bimol Akoijam, stated that his decision to enter political is driven by his concern over the gradual erosion of Manipur’s historical unity and coherence.

Akoijam emphasized the need to create a new vision for Manipur’s future.