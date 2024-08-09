New Delhi: Union Government Sets Up Panel to Monitor Indo-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest

NEW DELHI: The Union government has established committee to monitor the Indo-Bangladesh border following recent political turmoil in the neighboring country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced this development on August 9 through post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated "In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted committee to monitor current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh. This is to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals Hindus and other minority communities living there."

The newly formed committee will be led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command. According to the Home Minister the BSF has already identified districts most vulnerable to illegal infiltration due to the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. Intelligence inputs have been provided to the force. These inputs highlight areas that could be exploited by Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India illegally.

West Bengal which shares largest portion of the Indo-Bangladesh border, has been flagged as most vulnerable region. This is followed by the states of Meghalaya and Tripura. The BSF deployed along the 4,096-kilometre-long international border has intensified its surveillance in these areas. Notably, North Bengal Frontier covers five districts of West Bengal from Dakshin Dinajpur to Cooch Behar. It has placed 18 BSF battalions under high alert.

In a first incident of its kind following unrest in Bangladesh around 500 individuals from neighboring country attempted to cross into India through Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on August 8. The attempt was thwarted by BSF personnel. They have been on high alert since Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Dhaka.

In light of growing security concerns, a state of high alert has been declared along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Commanders at all levels have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance. They must remain ready to respond to any unforeseen circumstances. Increased personnel and quick response teams have been deployed to ensure border remains secure.

In addition to heightened security measures surveillance at all Land Custom Stations (LCS) along the border has been significantly intensified. This aims to prevent any illegal crossings. It also seeks to address other potential threats.