Manipur: Opposition Party Leaders Walks Out of Manipur Assembly, Boycotts Remaining Sessions

IMPHAL: The Congress party on August 9 staged walkout from the Manipur Legislative Assembly and announced its decision to boycott remaining sessions. The protest was sparked by rejection of a private members' resolution that sought thorough discussion on ongoing crisis in the state. This crisis has now persisted for nearly 15 months.

Leading the walkout former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh addressed the media. He expressed deep frustration over Speaker's decision. He stated that all five Congress MLAs had left ongoing 6th session in protest. "Our private member resolutions moved to discuss present crisis were rejected by Speaker. Since beginning of assembly, we have been suggesting a thorough conversation on Manipur crisis. Yet Speaker continues to reject private member resolution. So, there is no point in attending house and we have decided to boycott session" Singh said.

The resolution which was dismissed by Speaker, was intended to prompt detailed discussion on ongoing unrest in Manipur. The northeastern state has been grappling with severe crisis for nearly 15 months. There is no resolution in sight. The Congress party had hoped to bring matter to the forefront in the assembly. They pushed for concrete steps to address issues that have been plaguing the state.

Ibobi Singh emphasized importance of having open discussion in the assembly. He argued that it is essential to find solution to the crisis. "We need proper discussion to take concrete steps toward resolving ongoing issues in Manipur. The rejection of our resolution is a clear sign that there is no intent to address these problems within assembly" Singh added.

Joining Ibobi Singh in walkout were fellow Congress MLAs Keisham Meghachandra, Okram Surjakumar K Ranjit Singh and Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh. The collective decision to boycott assembly sessions is seen as significant move by Congress party to highlight their dissatisfaction with how crisis is being handled by current administration.

The rejection of resolution and the subsequent boycott underscore the deepening political divide in Manipur. The crisis continues to fester. The lack of dialogue in the assembly raises concerns about future stability of the state. Congress party’s decision to walk out is a clear indication of their frustration. It serves as a call for more meaningful discussions on critical issues facing Manipur.