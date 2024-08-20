New Delhi: Union Minister Calls for Cancellation of UPSC's Lateral Entry Ads

NEW DELHI: In significant political twist Union Minister Jitendra Singh has demanded cancellation of Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) recent advertisement for lateral entry positions. This move, directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes in response to escalating political controversy surrounding appointments.

UPSC had recently advertised for 45 positions. These include 10 joint secretaries and 35 directors or deputy secretaries. Filling these through lateral entry mode on contractual basis was intended to infuse specialized talent from various sectors. This includes private sector, into government roles.

Singh's letter to UPSC chairperson emphasizes government's commitment to transparency and institutional integrity. “While previous lateral entries especially before 2014, were often criticized for ad-hocism and perceived favoritism our government aims to ensure process is institutionalized, transparent and open” Singh wrote.

The letter underscores Prime Minister Modi's firm stance on aligning lateral entry processes with principles of equity and social justice enshrined in Constitution. This is particularly concerning reservation provisions. This move is seen as a response to mounting concerns and criticism from political figures. They focus on fairness of lateral entry scheme.

The controversy intensified after Bharatiya Janata Party ally and Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed worries about filling government posts without reservations. The political climate heated further when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused government of undermining rights of Dalits OBCs and adivasis with latest appointment strategy.

The Centre defended its position. It dismissed Congress’s allegations as misleading. It asserted that lateral entry initiative represents largest tranche of such recruitment in bureaucracy. It would not adversely impact recruitment of SC/STs in all-India services.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that lateral entry has been feature of Indian bureaucracy since 1970s. Prominent examples include former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Montek Singh Ahluwalia. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal challenged Rahul Gandhi’s claims. He reminded him of historical precedence of lateral entry appointments. This includes Singh’s own appointment as finance secretary in 1976.

Lateral entry into bureaucracy involves recruiting individuals from outside traditional Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre. This is done to fill mid and senior-level government positions. This method aims to bring in fresh perspectives and expertise to governance process. It has recently sparked debate over its alignment with reservation norms. There are concerns about fairness in appointment practices.