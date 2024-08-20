Assam Police to Hand Over ULFA-I Bomb Threat Cases to NIA Amid Ongoing Investigation

GUWAHATI: In a decisive move following bomb threats from United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Independence Day Assam Police announced intention to transfer two cases to National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh revealed this plan on Tuesday. He underscored gravity of situation surrounding August 15 incidents.

On Independence Day, ULFA-I claimed responsibility for planting explosives at 25 locations throughout Assam. This situation heightened security concerns across state. DGP Singh confirmed that police have registered total of ten cases related to these threats. They have formally requested that Central government take immediate control of two of them for further investigation by NIA.

“In Sivasagar, we have arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in planting the explosives. One of them is believed to be centrally involved in the incident. For investigative reasons, I cannot disclose further details, but we are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face justice,” Singh noted. He highlighted police efforts in Sivasagar. Four suspects were arrested in connection with bomb threats. One of arrested individuals is believed to be significantly involved in plot. Although he refrained from sharing further specifics for investigative reasons, he reassured public that law enforcement is dedicated to bringing those responsible to justice.

The DGP emphasized broader implications of ULFA-I’s actions. He stated that these incidents represent an attempt to hinder Assam's development. He urged importance of maintaining law and order in state. He recognized political sensitivities surrounding issue. "While I should refrain from commenting on political matters it is crucial that we uphold strict law and order in Assam," he said.

In related incident, Singh addressed bomb threat reported on Monday at shopping mall in Guwahati. He indicated that, in recent months many large malls across India have received hoax bomb threats. This includes one in Guwahati. “Given circumstances, we cannot dismiss any threat lightly. We evacuated mall and conducted thorough search but nothing was found,” he explained.

ULFA-I’s threat included plans to detonate bombs between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Independence Day. Due to technical failure devices did not explode. Fortunately, Assam Police were able to recover explosives from several locations including Guwahati. They have established Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into incident.