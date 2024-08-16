New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Felicitates Paris Olympics Double Medalist Manu Bhaker in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal extended warm felicitation to Indian sports shooter Manu Bhaker, who recently secured two bronze medals at 2024 Paris Olympics. Event held in Delhi on Friday celebrated Bhaker’s remarkable achievement recognizing her as one of India’s most promising athletes.

During ceremony, Minister Sonowal presented Bhaker with cheque of Rs 10 lakhs in recognition of her outstanding performance on global stage. Bhaker’s success at Paris Olympics has been significant milestone for Indian sports particularly in shooting. She has set new precedent by becoming first Indian female shooter to win Olympic medal.

Bhaker’s medals were clinched in two high-stakes events: women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol. Her bronze in women's 10m air pistol marked historic moment as she became first Indian woman to achieve such feat at Olympics. Bhaker's consistent and determined performance has not only earned her accolades but also inspired many aspiring athletes across country.

On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and interacted with Indian contingent from Paris Olympics, lauding their exceptional performances. Prime Minister specifically praised Indian Men’s Hockey Team. He also highlighted double-bronze-medalist Manu Bhaker Sarabjot Singh and wrestler Aman Sehrawat for their remarkable contributions to India’s Olympic campaign.

Meeting, held at Prime Minister’s residence was marked by presentation of several meaningful gifts to commemorate athletes’ achievements. Prime Minister received Indian Olympic jersey, signed by all members of Indian Hockey Team and specially crafted hockey stick symbolizing their dedication and hard work. Manu Bhaker who shone brightly at Paris Games with her precision and skill, gifted Prime Minister uniquely designed air pistol as token of her appreciation. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat added to occasion by presenting signed jersey.

Bhaker’s extraordinary performance at Paris Olympics has solidified her position as trailblazer in Indian sports. She inspires countless others with dedication skill and unwavering commitment to excellence. As India celebrates her success, Bhaker’s journey continues to motivate next generation of athletes. They strive to bring glory to nation on world stage.