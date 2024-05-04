Guwahati will play role as catalyst for growth of eastern India: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal continued to rally support for Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the BJP candidate contesting from the prestigious Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. Sonowal addressed two public meetings at Panikhaiti near Chandrapur and at Hengerabari area in the city here today.

Sonowal called upon people to vote for BJP as the process of development in Guwahati must sustain under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.

Speaking on the occasion, the Senior Leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Guwahati is the gateway of India to the South East India. Underscoring the importance, the city received a new lease of boost under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. For long, the significance of Guwahati was not acknowledged by the successive Congress governments as they ignored the city along with the rest of the Northeast as a remote, distant, and backward area of the country. No sincere attempt was made to make the city part of the national narrative and make the people active actors of India’s growth story. However, Modi ji took it as a challenge and implemented the groundbreaking ‘Act East’ policy with Guwahati at its heart to turn the Northeast region as the Growth Engine of new India’s economic resurgence. Guwahati, acting as a catalyst of growth for the whole of Northeast, have been receiving unprecedented investments which has led to correction of many fundamental issues of the city. Guwahati is poised to grow as south Asia’s premier trade hub for South Asia under PM Narendra Modiji’s visionary Smart City initiative.” Highlighting major achievements of NDA government in the city, Union Minister Sonowal said, “With huge investment in the healthcare, the city boasts of a series of avenues that is going to offer state of the art healthcare solutions for not just the residents of the region, but also act as major healthcare centre for the larger South Asia region, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal. The AIIMS, Cancer Hospital, revamped capacity of MMCH and GMCH, Panchakarma Block, among other healthcare institutes will fillip the healthcare hub idea of the city. Similarly, steps have been taken to boost the infrastructure capacity of the city so that it can support the growth and supplement it as well. The landscape development like the Brahmaputra riverfront development, Amrit Udyan, development of Amrit Sarovars, or rejuvenating Bharalu, Bahini and Mora Bharalu rivers system of the city will play a major role towards upgrading the quality of city as well as quality of living for the citizens of the country. The Smart City initiatives, which are currently underway, will make Guwahati future ready as the country cruise towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

In this elections, the NDA has positioned Bijuli Kalita Medhi from BJP to contest for the prestigious Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. Sonowal evinced confidence of NDA winning from Guwahati LSC as the people of the city expressed their desire to see Narendra Modi as the PM for the third consecutive term and are getting ready to send the BJP candidate again as their MP, ensuring the track record of BJP’s win in the Guwahati LSC since 2009.

