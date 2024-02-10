New Delhi: UP Assembly Passes Two Key Bills: Lift and Escalator Bill, and Lokayukta Amendment Bill

NEW DELHI: In a landmark move aimed at enhancing safety standards and efficient governance, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed two important bills – the UP Lift and Escalator Act and the UP Lokayukta Amendment Bill.

The Legislative Assembly, headed by UP Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, passed the UP Lift and Escalator Bill which makes registration and installation of lifts and escalators mandatory in public places. The bill, which was prompted by recent events, aims to ensure prompt accident reporting, insurance and compensation measures, and strict adherence to safety standards.

The bill also requires approval from the Department of Energy before equipment is installed installation of elevators and stair lifts, and mandatory registration and periodic testing of equipment Minister Sharma stressed that the implementation of this rule would not only prevent accidents but also strengthen the existing system.

He stressed that UP does not have such laws as compared to other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and Haryana. Also, BJP member Dhirendra Singh lauded the proactive approach taken by CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister Sharma, calling the Bill a "milestone" in ensuring public safety.

The Assembly at the also dealt with administrative reforms when it passed the UP Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2024. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna outlined the reforms, including creation of Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta periods on and extended from 8 to 5 years and 70 years as a maximum age.

Opposition members of the Samajwadi Party, however, raised concerns about the registration process and demanded further examination through a select committee. They pointed to a lack of insurance, compensation and complete accident data.

Minister Sharma on the other hand addressed the reservations of the Opposition and assured that all necessary provisions would be incorporated in the relevant legislation. These legislative breakthroughs by the UP Assembly underscore the government’s commitment to security and governance in the state, an important step to ensure the welfare and accountability of its citizens.