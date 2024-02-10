Assam: VP Dhankhar To Present State Civilian Awards

GUWAHATI: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is scheduled to visit Assam on Monday to attend the forthcoming ceremony where the state’s most prestigious civilian awards will be conferred.
The ceremony, slated to take place at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday will honor 22 outstanding individuals from various fields for their noteworthy contributions.
VP Dhankhar, who will be arriving in the state on Monday will present the state’s highest civilian awards ‘Assam Baibhav', ‘Assam Saurabh’, and ‘Assam Gaurav’ to the winners.
According to a press release issued by the Government, "The Assam Government is prepared to bestow the prestigious state civilian awards—Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh, and Assam Gaurav—upon 22 individuals selected from diverse sectors, in recognition of their outstanding service and contributions within their respective domains."
Meanwhile, the Assam government is set to present the Assam Baibhav, the state's premier civilian honor, to Ranjan Gogoi, Member of Parliament and former Chief Justice of India.
The announcement was made by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma back in January. He further mentioned that as the inaugural judge from the Northeast to assume the esteemed position of Chief Justice of India, the award acknowledges Gogoi's remarkable endeavors in advancing the dispensation of justice.
The other awardees for these prestigious awards include: Dr Kishan Chand Nauriyal, Elvis Ali Hazarika, Hima Das, Nandiram Deuri, Parvati Barua, Debojit Changmai, Drono Bhuyan, Neelan Dutta, Anupama Deka, Soumyadeep Dutta, Basanta Chiring Phukan, Manendra Deka, Meenakshi Chetia, Pakhila Lethtepi, Tenzing Bodosa, Nirmal Dey, Jecin Kumbang Pao, Mary Hassa, Upendra Rabha and Rahul Gupta.
Assam Civilian Awards, akin to Bharat Ratna and Padma Awards, follow a similar structure. The quantity fluctuates annually based on the Award Committee's discretion.
The Assam Baibhav Award, the state's top civilian honor, was bestowed upon Ratan Tata in its inaugural year and awarded to Tapan Saikia last year.