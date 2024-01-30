New Delhi: Yoga Guru Ramdev Honored with Wax Statue Unveiling at Madame Tussauds New York

NEW DELHI: On a momentous occasion, Madame Tussauds New York unveiled the wax statue of renowned Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday, an event witnessed in Delhi and broadcasted live on the official handle @yogrishiramdev. The wax figure will find its permanent residence at the Wax Museum in Times Square, Manhattan, marking a historic first for an Indian sanyasi at this prestigious museum.

Reports indicate that in 2018, Ramdev actively collaborated with Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London, providing the 20-member sculpting team with his photographs and precise measurements. The yogi, who initially had reservations, embraced the idea with the hope that his wax statue would kindle curiosity about yoga among international tourists. Ramdev even shared glimpses of his visit to the museum, featuring a series of photographs, including a yoga pose of Vrikshasan (standing on one leg), which now mirrors the pose of his wax counterpart.

The decision to immortalize Ramdev in wax was not only a recognition of his global influence in promoting yoga but also a testament to his willingness to bridge cultures through this unique representation. The live feed of the unveiling event on his official Twitter account added a digital dimension to the celebration.

Ramdev joins the esteemed company of other prominent Indians whose wax figures grace Madame Tussauds New York, including Mahatma Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Each figure serves as a cultural ambassador, offering visitors a glimpse into the diverse and influential personalities that shape India's narrative.

The inclusion of Yoga guru Ramdev's wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York not only pays tribute to his impact on the global stage but also positions yoga as a cultural phenomenon worthy of international recognition. As tourists and enthusiasts alike flock to Times Square, people will now have the opportunity to witness, the embodiment of yoga's influence through the lifelike representation.