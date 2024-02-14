New Delhi: Young Indians Spend Millions During Valentine's Week

NEW DELHI: As the world gets painted in the hues of the colour red, Indians are too embracing Valentine's week with enthusiasm, showing signs of surprisingly high romantic spending. On the onset of the Valentine week, the days leading up to it have become a special time of love and celebration across the country. The one-week luxury that precedes the globally recognized Valentine’s Day is very popular in India, especially among the young. Traditionally, each day of the week leading up to Valentine’s Day carries a specific meaning. From Rose Day on February 7 to Teddy Day on February 10, symbolic gifts such as roses, chocolates and teddy bears are exchanged daily. Various leading E-commerce platforms and dating sites are capitalizing on this trend, fueling aggressive marketing campaigns promoting romantic products.

According to a report published by FNP.com, a leading Indian gifting platform, the demand for romantic gifts has reached an all-time high this year. 350 roses were delivered to the stage every minute, underlining the huge popularity of Valentine’s Week celebrations. In the same way food delivery service Blinkit reported 406 chocolate bars per minute in Feb. 9 only. Windmill, Global director and CEO of FNP.com, expects sales to soar this year, citing Valentine’s Day as the platform’s flagship event.

The rise in spending is attributed to rising disposable income and changing spending habits among India’s growing middle class, especially among bright young adults except in the larger for shopping, medical and dining experiences. Despite sporadic protests from far-right Hindu organizations in recent years, enthusiasm among Indian consumers to celebrate Valentine's Day has ebbed.

Various individuals look at it as an opportunity to express their feelings and strengthen the bond with their loved ones. With the growing in market demand vendors such as FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. have launched a range of products while another business firm Blinkit are successfully launching special promotions and exclusive products to cater to their target audience. As Valentine’s Week rolls around, it’s clear that love is not only in the air but also the economic habits of India’s youth, reinforcing the country’s changing culture.