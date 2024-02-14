Guwahati: NE Students Shine in JEE (Main) Session 1, Assam’s Jyotishman Saikia Leads the Pack

GUWAHATI: In a state of academic brilliance, students from the NE region showcased their talent in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Season 1. Jyotishman Saikia from Assam emerged as the topper. The results of the much-awaited examination conducted by the National Testing Authority (NTA) were announced on Monday. A native of Guwahati, Jyotishman Saikia topped not only the North East but the entire country as well, securing an impressive NTA of 99.92 per cent in Paper-1 (BE/BTech). Jyotishman reflecting on his success attributes his achievement to his mastery of basics and complexities work of NCERT textbooks.

In addition to learning and building a solid foundation, he emphasized the importance of timing effectively serve as a focal point in its preparation process. Aspirations set high Jyotishman is aiming for a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Computer Science from one of the renowned Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), with esteemed institutes in Delhi, Bombay, or Kharagpur and they wanted it.

Among other notable performances from the region, Antaripar of Tripura finished second with an impressive NTA of 99.82 per cent. Vinnakota Sneha Naga Sanjana of Arunachal Pradesh emerged as the top scorer with a commendable NTA score of 99.42 per cent. From Nagaland, Siddek Ahmed Chaudhary leads the pack with an NTA score of 98.87 per cent, while Rohan Singh Leshangthem put up an exemplary performance to dominate Manipur with 98.53 per cent. The brilliant academic performance of the students from north east underscores the commitment to excellence in education and serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication. They also extended the support provided by their well wishers, teachers and families which in turn will create a positive era of excellence for the students in future. Their dedicated efforts and achievements stand as an inspiration for aspiring students in the country.