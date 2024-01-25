New Delhi: Zila Parishad Leaders Graduate from IIM Training, Poised to Transform Rural Areas

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented program organized by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the first 60 representatives and activists of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and 30 women completed a five-day leadership and professional development training recently in India a prestigious institute of Management ( IIM), Ahmedabad.

Among the participants was Neelam Kumari, the Zila Parishad chairperson of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, who, armed with newfound insights, is now poised to promote tourism in her region. Neelam, a first-time elected representative with a doctorate in the mental health of rural women, expressed confidence in putting Chamba on the tourist map. She highlighted the program's impact, stating, "The training has given us a new perspective to look at issues and find solutions."

The diverse curriculum covered decision-making, conflict resolution, effective communication, and exploring innovative revenue models. Monika Yadav, president of Farrukhabad district council, emphasized the importance of generating revenue through innovative means. She shared her plan to process cow dung into various products, providing employment opportunities and making gaushalas (cow sheds) self-sustaining.

In addition, the project focused on integrating PRIs at three levels – district, block and village. District and block level officials were encouraged to coordinate projects in a collaborative manner to avoid duplication of work. Particular emphasis was placed on decision-making and conflict resolution, while many elected representatives were perceived to be first class.

Pooja Thakur, Chairperson, Zila Parishad of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, stressed the importance of women empowerment at the grassroots level. The ‘Balika Panchayat’ initiative aimed at addressing women’s issues from the Kunaria Gram Panchayat of Gujarat touched the participants. Elected representatives expressed an interest in implementing a similar program to encourage women to speak up and participate in self-help groups.

As these leaders return to their respective areas armed with newfound knowledge and a spirit of cooperation, it is hoped that the impact of this pioneering work will ripple through the rural communities, driving sustainable growth and development. The success of the project has set a precedent for capacity building and capacity building at grassroots level.