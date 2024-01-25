Assam: Rare Golden Tiger Spotted In Kaziranga National Park, CM Shares Picture

GUWAHATI: A rare golden tiger was recently spotted at the Kaziranga National Park. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share the picture of this peculiar carnivore.
Wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre captured the images of the big cat and the photographer had the fortune of observing this elusive creature, known as Kazi 106-F.
Nestled in the heart of Assam, the world famous Kaziranga National Park, is renowned for its rich biodiversity, housing a plethora of unique species.
It is interesting to note that Kaziranga happens to be the only known habitat for the golden tiger, also referred to as the strawberry tiger or golden tabby tiger.
The golden tiger, a variant of the Bengal tiger, is peculiar due to its unique golden coat as a result of the genetic mutation which affects the colour of its fur.
The population of the golden tiger is believed to be fewer than 30 worldwide, as a result of which, it is rarely sighted. This scarcity fuels excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.
Due to its diverse ecosystem characterized by tall grasslands and dense forests, Kaziranga provides the ideal environment for these tigers, offering adequate hiding spots and a robust prey base.
Furthermore, their survival and multiplication gets a boost due to the presence of the mighty Brahmaputra river and other water sources.
Besides being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kaziranga National Park also serves as a perfect example of successful conservation efforts.
Over the years, this infamous tourist hotspot has played a vital role in protecting various species, which includes the likes of Indian one-horned rhinoceros and the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger.
The park’s stringent protection measures under Indian wildlife conservation laws have played a crucial role in preserving its inhabitants.
With its distinctive appearance and scarcity, the golden tiger signifies the importance of conservation and the delicate balance required to sustain the natural world.
Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Court Orders ASI Report On Gyanvapi Mosque Survey To Be Made Public
Also watch: