Assam: Rare Golden Tiger Spotted In Kaziranga National Park, CM Shares Picture

GUWAHATI: A rare golden tiger was recently spotted at the Kaziranga National Park. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share the picture of this peculiar carnivore.

Wildlife photographer Mayuresh Hendre captured the images of the big cat and the photographer had the fortune of observing this elusive creature, known as Kazi 106-F.

Nestled in the heart of Assam, the world famous Kaziranga National Park, is renowned for its rich biodiversity, housing a plethora of unique species.