New Labour Codes promise major boost to worker welfare and social security

NEW DELHI: India’s new Labour Codes, aimed at replacing 29 existing labour laws, are expected to significantly improve worker welfare while extending formal protections to gig and platform workers for the first time. The four Codes introduce uniform wage rules, stronger safety standards and simplified compliance for employers across sectors. Under the new framework, all workers will be entitled to minimum wages, salary credit by the 7th of each month, double wages for overtime, and mandatory appointment letters. (ANI)

