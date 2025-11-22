National News

New Labour Codes promise major boost to worker welfare and social security

India’s new Labour Codes, aimed at replacing 29 existing labour laws, are expected to significantly improve worker welfare while extending formal protections to gig and platform workers
New Labour Codes
Published on

NEW DELHI: India’s new Labour Codes, aimed at replacing 29 existing labour laws, are expected to significantly improve worker welfare while extending formal protections to gig and platform workers for the first time. The four Codes introduce uniform wage rules, stronger safety standards and simplified compliance for employers across sectors. Under the new framework, all workers will be entitled to minimum wages, salary credit by the 7th of each month, double wages for overtime, and mandatory appointment letters.  (ANI)

Also Read: Paradigm Shift in India’s Labour Reforms

New Labour Codes
worker welfare

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com