Over 40 Migrant Labourers Caught in Tinsukia District: Lack of Verification Raise Concerns

According to locals, the men were unable to produce any valid documentation or verification. The group had reportedly arrived by train from Delhi and was unable to provide clear or consistent information regarding their destination or purpose of visit.

While one of the detained people claimed that they were given an address in Roing and had come for power line work, others gave conflicting statements. Some of them mentioned soil excavation work in Arunachal Pradesh, while a few others said they were going to Dibrugarh. Their alleged manager maintained that they were his labourers, but could not produce any official documents to prove the same.