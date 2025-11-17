Over 40 Migrant Labourers Caught in Tinsukia District: Lack of Verification Raise Concerns

Tinsukia: In a significant incident in the midst of an intensified drive by the Assam Government against illegal entrants, 44 individuals, allegedly from Jammu and Kashmir, were detained by locals in Tinsukia on Sunday. The arrests were made after their behaviour aroused suspicion.
According to locals, the men were unable to produce any valid documentation or verification. The group had reportedly arrived by train from Delhi and was unable to provide clear or consistent information regarding their destination or purpose of visit.
While one of the detained people claimed that they were given an address in Roing and had come for power line work, others gave conflicting statements. Some of them mentioned soil excavation work in Arunachal Pradesh, while a few others said they were going to Dibrugarh. Their alleged manager maintained that they were his labourers, but could not produce any official documents to prove the same.
Furthermore, the conflicting responses from the individuals led the locals to hand them over to the police for verification. Police investigations are on to trace their identity and find out the purpose of their travel.
The incident comes a day after 24 people from Jammu and Kashmir were detained in Tezpur for a similar reason, raising concerns about unverified movements of migrant labourers across the state.
Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and cooperate with law enforcement during ongoing verification drives.