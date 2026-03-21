New Mangalore Port waives Crude, LPG cargo-related charges

NEW DELHI: The Shipping Ministry on Friday informed that New Mangalore Port has waived cargo-related charges for crude oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from March 14 to 31, and there is no congestion reported at any port.

In an inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, also said all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the West Asia conflict. “There has been no report of any maritime incident in the last 24 hours. All our 22 ships and 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and we are continuously monitoring them... There is no congestion in any port...New Mangalore Port has issued a circular for waiver of all cargo-related charges for crude and LPG, which is valid from 14 March to 31 March,” the Shipping Ministry official said. “Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor the shipping movements, port operations, safety of Indian seafarers and continuity of maritime trade in view of the evolving situation in West Asia,” Sinha said. (ANI)

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