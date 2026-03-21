Kamrup-M District Commissioner Swapneel Paul reviews LPG supply

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Swapneel Paul, District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district, chaired a review meeting on Friday to assess the availability and distribution of LPG cylinders across the district.

The meeting was attended by representatives of major oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, along with all LPG distributors operating in Kamrup (M).

During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the stock position of LPG cylinders across agencies and assessed the overall supply situation. Emphasising the importance of uninterrupted access to cooking fuel, he directed all agencies to ensure prompt doorstep delivery of cylinders to consumers upon booking.

He further urged distributors to adhere strictly to the stipulated delivery timelines and maintain adequate stock levels to prevent any inconvenience to households. The DC also called for better coordination among agencies to ensure efficient and seamless distribution of LPG across the district.

Also Read: Election Observers Begin Polling Station Inspections in Kamrup-M Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections