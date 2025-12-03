New name for public mission: Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to be called ‘Seva Teerth’

NEW DELHI: In a heartwarming and inspiring move, the Prime Minister’s Office complex will soon be officially known as “Seva Teerth” – a sacred place of service that perfectly embodies the citizen-first philosophy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seva Teerth will stand as a powerful symbol of selfless service, a workplace where every decision is guided by the spirit of seva and the nation’s priorities are shaped for the welfare of 1.4 billion Indians.

The magnificent new complex, nearing completion under the Central Vista redevelopment project and earlier referred to as the Executive Enclave, will house not only the Prime Minister’s Office but also the Cabinet Secretariat, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the grand India House – the prestigious venue for summit-level engagements with world leaders.

With Seva Teerth, India’s seat of governance rises as a shining tribute to duty, devotion, and the unbreakable bond between the government and its people.

Similarly, across India, a beautiful wave of renewal is touching every corner of governance: Raj Bhavans are joyfully becoming Lok Bhavans, the true homes of the people. A quiet yet deeply inspiring transformation took place. The very idea of governance is blossoming—from satta to seva, from mere authority to heartfelt responsibility. This is far more than an administrative update; it is a cultural and moral awakening that fills every Indian heart with pride.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spaces where India is governed are being filled with the light of kartavya and transparency. Every name, every building, every symbol now sings a single, uplifting truth: government exists to serve the people. Where there was once Rajpath, there now flows Kartavya Path—a grand avenue that gently reminds us power is a sacred duty, never an entitlement. (IANS)

